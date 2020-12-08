Ruhollah Zam's death sentence upheld: judiciary spox.

"The Supreme Court has considered this case and the ruling issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Court has been approved by the Supreme Court," said Gholamhossein Esmaili in his press conference on Tuesday.

In June, Judiciary spokesman announced that the death sentence for Ruhollah Zam has been initially upheld, explaining that 13 of his accusations have been identified as 'Corrupt on Earth', which is a title of capital crimes in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the Amad News counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel, was arrested after a complex intelligence operation and through cooperation with other intelligence services in mid-October, 2019.

Amad News was known for disseminating incriminating content against the Islamic Establishment, insulting the sanctities of Iranian Muslims, and publishing fake news in order to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government.

