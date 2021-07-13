UN warns of escalation of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

In a report on the critical situation in Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned of an exacerbation of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to a statistic, at least 270,000 Afghans have recently lost their homes and taken refuge inside the country's borders. This number of displaced Afghan people has been reported inside Afghanistan’s borders only for the last 6 months who have been forced to move due to violence and instability.

The total population of refugees and asylum seekers in Afghanistan has presently reached 3.5 million.

The report also states that the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first three months of 2021 increased by 29% as compared to the same period last year. In the meantime, children and women account for a considerable portion of victims of violence and war in Afghanistan.

