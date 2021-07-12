Commander of US, NATO forces in Afghanistan steps down

The commander of the US military forces in Afghanistan Austin “Scott” Miller has resigned from his military post in Afghanistan on Monday, Washington Post reported.

Western media outlets, including Reuters, have described the resignation of the US military commander as symbolic and a sign of completing the process of withdrawing forces from Afghanistan.

Reuters confirmed the resignation of the US military commander in Afghanistan, saying that Miller's move was to mark the completion of the withdrawal process from Afghanistan, although he will continue to monitor the withdrawal process.

Miller was the highest-ranking US military official in Afghanistan and his resignation comes as Taliban has intensified its attacks to seize various parts of Afghanistan.

He will also be the last four-star US Army General in Afghanistan to leave the country before the official end of his mission on August 31 as announced by US President Joe Biden.

Miller, who took command in 2018, led US forces longer than any of his predecessors, and he was at the helm when President Joe Biden announced that all US troops would leave by Sept. 11, 2021.

In mid-April, US President Joe Biden and members of NATO announced that by September 11, 2021, some 10,000 troops would be withdrawing from Afghanistan.

The Taliban's advance in various parts of Afghanistan, especially in northern parts of the country, has been steadily intensifying since early May, as withdrawal of foreign forces continues.

