Jul 5, 2021, 12:49 PM

Introduction, farewell ceremony of judiciary chief

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The farewell ceremony of the Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi and the introduction of its new head Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i was held on Mon.

A number of senior Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, first vice President Jahangiri, and Tehran's mayor Hanachi attended the ceremony.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i as the new head of the Iranian Judiciary on Thursday.

At Leader's decree, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i will replace Ebrahim Raeisi who won the June 18 presidential elections and is now Iran's President-elect.

President-elect Raeisi wrote a letter to the Leader last week calling on him to appoint a new head to the Judiciary amid his busy schedule of selecting cabinet members.

In his decree, the Leader calls on Hojjat al-Eslam Mohseni-Eje'i to use new technology in the Judiciary apparatuses, employ hard-working and trustworthy personnel, continue the serious fight against corruption, and establish direct contact with the people.

