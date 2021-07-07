Presidents of Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast felicitate Raeisi

Presidents of Senegal, Benin and Ivory Coast in separate messages on Tuesday congratulated Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

While wishing health and success to President-Elect of Iran in fulfilling his new responsibilities, Senegalese President Macky Sall emphasized that he eagerly seeks continuation of friendly relations and close cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Senegal.

Iran diplomatic delegation visits Kazakhstan for Astana talks

An Iranian diplomatic delegation left Tehran for Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on Tuesday to attend another round of Astana talks.

Russian media reported the visit of Iranian diplomatic delegation to the city of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan to continue Syrian talks called "Astana Peace Process".

Russian and Syrian delegations arrived in Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan to attend the 16th International Summit on Astana Peace Process, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported.

No equipment damaged in AEOI shed sabotage: spox

Stating that sabotage in a shed belonging to AEOI has not led to equipment damage, the Iranian Government Spokesman said that there was slight damage to the roof of one of the sheds.

Regarding the release of some footage in social media on sabotage in a shed belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization, Rabiei said, "I confirm the sabotage but this sabotage has not led to significant human and equipment damage."

Raeisi's message to Putin handed over by Iran ambassador

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi responded to a congratulatory message from the Russian president Putin in a letter that was delivered by the Iranian ambassador to Moscow to the special assistant to the Russian president.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali, met today with the Special Assistant to the President of Russia Andrei Fursenko during which the Iranian diplomat handed over a letter in response to the Russian president's congratulatory message on Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi 's victory in the June presidential elections in Iran to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Iran to join Intl. Museum with no Frontiers

An official from the National Library of Iran announced on Tues. that the country aims to be a member of the International Museum With No Frontiers (MWNF).

According to Alimohammad Tarafdari, Iran will officially join the international museum to introduce Iranian and Islamic art and architecture.

Tehran, Ankara confer on security, border coop.

Iranian envoy in Turkey and Turkish deputy interior minister explored avenues for further security and border cooperation.

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand and Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior Muhterem Ince held a meeting on Tues.

In a tweet, Farazmand wrote: "Cooperation between the two neighboring countries under the responsibilities of the ministries of the interior covers a wide range of important issues, including border cooperation, the fight against drugs and terrorism, and security cooperation."

Iran navy to deal lethal blow to enemies, deputy cmdr. warns

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani has warned the enemies that Iran will deal a lethal blow to them if they threaten it.

"Our message to the friends is peace and security, but if a country and a group dare to threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran, our response to them will be lethal," Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said during an inspection visit to the Maritime District 1 of the Iranian army navy on Tuesday.

2 Iranian documentaries to vie at Italian Ischia film fest.

Two Iranian documentaries are to take part in the 19th edition of the Italian Ischia film festival.

Iranian documentaries 'Days of Ignorance' by Abolfazl Tajik and 'Bride of flood' by Zia Hatami are to take part in the named event.

The Ischia film festival was born in 2003 when it had the name "Foreign Film Festival". The art directors of the festival are Michelangelo Messina and Boris Sollazzo.

Unbeaten Iran wins Asia's U19 beach volleyball

Iran's team A of under-19 boys' beach volleyball won the Asian championship commandingly without losing one single set during the matches in the competitions.

The third round of the Asian Under-19 Men and Women Beach Volleyball Championship, which started on July 3rd in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, ended today (Tuesday) with Iran team winning the championships powerfully.

Army to build 3 field hospitals in Sistan and Baluchestan

Commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces says the Army will build three 100-bed field hospitals in Zahedan, Khash, and Zabol counties in order to provide health services to people.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, 28 hospitals and 12,000 medical personnel of Iran’s army are providing services for the Iranian nation, the Commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces said.

Beiranvand on Boavista’s radar: report

Iranian goalkeeper of Royal Antwerp FC has reportedly received an offer from Portugal’s FC Boavista.

According to Belgian journalist David Van den Broeck, FC Boavista eyes to hire the 28-year-old Iranian goalie. The reporter claims that Antwerp is considering the proposal while Beiranvand himself has higher aims.

North Gas Company targeted in SW Kirkuk

An Iraqi security source in Kirkuk reported on Tuesday that North Gas Company in southwestern Kirkuk province had been targeted with a Katyusha rocket.

A rocket landed late last night near the abandoned equipment of the Northern Gas Company, 20 km southwest of Kirkuk, the Iraqi security source said according to Shafaq News.

Sultan of Oman to discuss JCPOA, Yemen with Saudi King

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik will meet with the Saudi King to discuss Yemen and the outcome of Iran's nuclear talks.

In his first trip to Saudi Arabia, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik will meet King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud next Sunday in Neom, a planned cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Advisor to Leader Velayati meets with president-elect Raeisi

The advisor to Iran's Leader Ali Akbar Velyati met with President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

Ali Akbar Velayati, Advisor to the Leader on International Affairs, met with President-elect Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday morning.

New information about Ukrainian plane crash case

In an interview with Mehr news, the head of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces of Iran disclosed new information about the Ukrainian plane crash case.

Providing new information about the Ukrainian plane that was mistakenly shot down by IRGC near Tehran in January 2020, Shokrollah Bahrami said the case is under investigation at the military court.

"Three days after the incident, due to the order of Ebrahim Raeisi, the then head of the judiciary, the investigation of the case began in the Tehran Military Court, and a judicial team was formed to investigate the case," he said.

