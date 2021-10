ٍEissa Zarepour, Minister of Communications and Information Technology made the remarks in the northeastern city of Mashhad to inaugurate the Science and Technology Park in the city on Saturday.

"Currently, about 80% of the country's villages are connected to high-speed Internet and the remaining villages located in remote areas will have access according to our planning by the Iranian year 1401 (21 March 2022-23)."

