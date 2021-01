TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The third safe quantum transfer test of photons from Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to Tehran’s Milad Tower was unveiled at Milad Tower on Tue. in presence of AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi.

The unveiling ceremony also was attended by the Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, ICT Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.