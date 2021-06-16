Some sections of ELECOMP to be held virtually

The 26th Iran International Electronic, Computer, and E-Commerce Exhibition, known as ELECOMP will be held from 9 to 12 July at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

The executive director of ELECOMP, spoke about the presence of ICT activists in this exhibition, saying that so far ELECOMP has been welcomed by many specialized companies, operators, and start-ups who seek to participate in this exhibition.

The ICT industry is an important and effective tool to deal with Coronavirus. During the pandemic, many companies have had initiatives and innovations to tackle this issue, and their participation at the ELECOMP is important, Mohammad Thorasi said.

The official also noted all health protocols and social distance measures will be observed in the 2021 edition of this exhibition.

Some sections of the exhibition will be held virtually so that more audiences will have access to the content of the exhibition.

ELECOMP is the greatest commercial event in Iran’s Market of Electronics and Computer Products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, numerous players of this stage in Iran introduce their latest achievements in software and hardware in ELECOMP every year. The event provides a unique opportunity to the activists of this sector to negotiate the possibilities of establishing new business and technological ties to boost their business and increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

