Haiti Senate declares Joseph Lambert as interim president

"The new interim president, His Excellency Joseph Lambert will take an oath in the presence of government members and civil society leaders," the portal quoted the Senate’s resolution as saying, TASS reported.

The resolution was supported by eight senators out of 10.

Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti was assassinated by a team of commandos who attacked his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

At around 1:00 am on Wednesday, July 7, a group of unidentified people, including some speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president mortally wounding the head of state. The First Lady suffered bullet injuries, said a statement released by the Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s office, France 24 reported.

Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

Condemning the “inhumane and barbaric act”, Joseph called for calm, adding the police and the country’s armed forces have taken control of the security situation.

HJ/PR