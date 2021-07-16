'US covers up its criminal ties by accusing others'

"US-affiliated gunmen hatch plots on US soil to assassinate leaders in & while US government busily covers up its criminal ties by accusing others of a patently ridiculous, childishly conceived kidnapping operation," he tweeted.

"Put your house in order before throwing bricks at others," he added.

He made the remarks reacting to the US' role in the recent assassination of Haiti's President.

Pentagon has confirmed that some of the former Colombian servicemen arrested after last week’s assassination of Haiti’s president previously received US military training.

