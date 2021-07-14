Haiti President's assassinators sought to assassin Maduro

Jovenel Moïse was gunned down on Wednesday (7th) at his home in Port-au-Prince for what Haitian authorities describe as a commando of assassins made up of 26 Colombians and two US citizens, Sputnik reported.

Now, Rodríguez said he would soon show evidence that the US company CTU Security LLC, which hired mercenaries to kill the Haitian president, was also involved in the attack on Maduro.

Shortly after the events of August 4, 2018, characterized by commercial drones carrying military explosives, the Venezuelan president accused the perpetrators of the attack of having their bases in Colombia and that they were linked to the opposition. However, Colombian authorities rejected Maduro's accusations.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez reported that the security company belonging to Antonio Intriago was involved in all the logistical events that led to the assassination (of Jovenel Moïse) as a result of the degree of frustration in the past.

So far, 20 of the 28 suspects in the recent crime are known to have been arrested – 18 Colombians and two Americans.

