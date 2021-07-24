US delegation departs Haiti due to gunshots at Moïse funeral

Thomas-Greenfield and other officials said the delegation had returned to the US safely, CBS News' Pamela Falk confirmed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday afternoon that "the presidential delegation is safe and accounted for in light of the reported shootings outside of the funeral."

The report of gunshots at Moïse's funeral was first reported by Reuters.

The White House had announced Friday morning of a delegation led by Thomas-Greenfield that would be going to Haiti to "pay respects upon the death" of Moïse, who was shot dead in his home on July 7. Friday's state funeral was supposed to foster unity, but it was roiled by tear gas and gunfire.

Pentagon has confirmed that some of the former Colombian servicemen arrested after last week’s assassination of Haiti’s president previously received US military training.

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, a group of unidentified people, including some speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of Haiti's president mortally wounding the head of state. The First Lady suffered bullet injuries, said a statement released by the Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s office, France 24 reported.

HJ/PR