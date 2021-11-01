Over 1.5mn people visited 2020 Dubai Expo so far: official

According to the statistics released in the first 24 days of the exhibition, about 1.5 million people have visited this important exhibition event in Dubai so far, said Chairman of Iran-UAE Joint Chamber of Commerce Erfan Shakeri on Monday and put the number of people who visited the event in the first 10 days at about 400,000.

He went on to say that 700,071 people visited the exhibition in the first 17 days of the exhibition.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shakeri pointed to the virtual visit of enthusiasts from this exhibition and said that 9.3 million people visited the 2020 Dubai EXPO in the second week of the exhibition, showing a 12 percent growth as compared to the first week.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expo 2015 was hosted by Milan, Italy.

It is predicted that the number of domestic and foreign visitors from this exhibition event will increase in 2022 following the reduced number of patients infected with the coronavirus pandemic.

