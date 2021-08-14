Increase in foreign trade requires improved infrastructure

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Hadi Tizhoush Taban Chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce reiterated that the country should improve its infrastructures to increase trade and business with neighboring states.

Trade is one of the components that defines economic growth and development of countries, he said, adding, “By importing goods, each country meets its domestic demands and by exporting manufactured products in international markets, it gains a status for itself that leads to the economic improvement.”

He then pointed to the special emphasis of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in increasing Iran’s trade and business with neighboring countries as a priority and stated that this shows that boosting trade with neighboring countries has been put atop agenda of the current government.

Islamic Republic of Iran has thus far established amicable ties with its neighbors and can take advantage of the opportunity created in line with promoting trade and business, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce pointed to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and stated that these countries enjoy high capacity for export and Islamic Republic of Iran can meet most of demands of these countries by exporting high-quality products.

Among Iran’s major trader partners in EAEU, Russian Federation has still accounted for the maximum share, he added.

