Illegal US sanctions endangering Iranians' health

Endangering the health and security of people with political aims is by no means legal, rather, it is a war crime and a crime against humanity, said Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi on Thursday at a high-level meeting (HLM) of UN General Assembly on HIV/AIDS.

Referring to progress made by Iran in the field of dealing with HIV and controlling the disease, the ambassador said despite all scientific progress in this area, the Islamic Republic of Iran is still suffering from cruel unilateral sanctions of the US which are against UN Charter and international law.

The illegal sanctions have led to a reduction in the budget allocated to dealing with the HIV and have negatively affected the healthcare system, he said, adding that the embargoes prevent the import of medical equipment and technology.

Amid the current pandemic and its consequences, the negative results of unilateral sanctions on Iran’s public health, especially on women, children, adolescents, the elderly, and those suffering from disabilities, have increased.

He went on to say that implementation of HIV/AIDS policies, including the Political Declaration, must be consistent with the laws and development priorities of Member States. They must also respect various religious values and cultural backgrounds.

