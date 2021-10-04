Iran, Poland hold political consultations meeting in Tehran

The Director-General of the Department of Africa and the Middle East of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the Assistant to foreign Minister and Director-General for Mediterranean and Eastern Europe affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Monday morning.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed some issues related to bilateral relations, regional developments, and international issues.

Improving the level of political consultation, expanding economic, cultural, and consular cooperation between Iran and Poland were among the most important topics discussed at the meeting.

The two sides also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to help the people of Afghanistan

