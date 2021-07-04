US troops smuggle 45 oil, wheat trucks out of Syria

The US troops are looting the wealth of Syrian northeast and east region, a report by the Arabic Language "raialyoum" said.

The online newspaper cited local sources in al-Hasaka Province as saying that the US troops smuggled 45 trucks carrying wheat and oil from the area.

The trucks embarked on their journey from the Ramilan region in al-Hasakah through the illegal Al-Waleed through crossing into northern Iraq, the sources said.

According to the sources, a US convoy consisting of 27 trucks carrying equipment and logistics materials also entered Syria from Iraq through the same border crossing in the past hours.

The American convoy went to Ramilan after entering Syrian territory. The US goal is to protect its forces that are illegally present in the region, the online paper said.

MNA/14000413000740