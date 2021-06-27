  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2021, 8:29 AM

4 US military logistics convoys targeted in Iraq: report

4 US military logistics convoys targeted in Iraq: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – According to reports, four convoys carrying equipment for the US military have been targeted in Iraq.

According to Saberin News, the convoys were targeted in Hillah, Al Diwaniyah, Saladin, and Baghdad on Saturday night and early Sunday.

No further details of the extent of damage or casualties have been reported.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

MAH/FNA14000405000920/14000406000031

News Code 175343
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175343/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News