4 US military logistics convoys targeted in Iraq: report

According to Saberin News, the convoys were targeted in Hillah, Al Diwaniyah, Saladin, and Baghdad on Saturday night and early Sunday.

No further details of the extent of damage or casualties have been reported.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

