According to the managing director of the Eram Zoo Masoud Salim Johari, 'Baran' will fly to Qatar and then to Kenya to continue her life in an orphanage there.

The 4-year-old chimpanzee was born in Tehran but her too young mother did not accept her.

The Tehran Zoological Garden, also known as "Eram Zoo", is located 4 km on the Tehran–Karaj Freeway in the Eram Amusement Park, Tehran province, Iran.

