  1. Economy
Jul 3, 2021, 8:17 PM

Iran records 68% increase in exports in first season of year

Iran records 68% increase in exports in first season of year

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboom said on Saturday that Iran's exports to other countries increased by 68% in the first three months of the current Iranian year of 1400 (beginning on March 21).

Speaking to Iran state TV (IRIB) on Saturday, Hamid Zadboom, the Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that the value of exported goods and services increased by 68% as compared to last year's first three months and in terms of their weight, the exports witnessed 38% growth. 

Zadboom said that during this period, 8.4 million tons of goods worth $10.2 billion were imported into the country, which compared to the first quarter of last year, has decreased by 6% in weight and increased by 34% in value.

Stating that the country's trade balance in the first quarter of this year has reached a positive $ 500 million, TPOI chairman said that the major destinations for Iranian goods and services were China, Iraq, UAE, Turkey and Afghanistan, respectively.

He added, "in the first quarter of this year, the major exporters to Iran included the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany and Switzerland, respectively."

KI/iribnews3154112

News Code 175628
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175628/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News