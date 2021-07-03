Iran records 68% increase in exports in first season of year

Speaking to Iran state TV (IRIB) on Saturday, Hamid Zadboom, the Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that the value of exported goods and services increased by 68% as compared to last year's first three months and in terms of their weight, the exports witnessed 38% growth.

Zadboom said that during this period, 8.4 million tons of goods worth $10.2 billion were imported into the country, which compared to the first quarter of last year, has decreased by 6% in weight and increased by 34% in value.

Stating that the country's trade balance in the first quarter of this year has reached a positive $ 500 million, TPOI chairman said that the major destinations for Iranian goods and services were China, Iraq, UAE, Turkey and Afghanistan, respectively.

He added, "in the first quarter of this year, the major exporters to Iran included the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany and Switzerland, respectively."

