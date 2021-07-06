Talks underway for getting Iraqi visa for Iranian traders

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tue., Shahla Omori pointed to the problems facing trade and business activity of the country for obtaining visa in order to do trade and business activities with Iraq and stated, “With the incessant follow-ups made, the commercial attaché of Iranian Embassy to Baghdad put the facilitation of issuance of visa special of Iranian businesspersons a top agenda.”

Turning to her recent visit with Iranian commercial attaché in Baghdad, she reiterated that issuance of visa for Iranian traders for doing business and trade activity in Iraq was taken into serious consideration in this visit.”

A major portion of activity of Iranian traders and businesspersons has been concentrated at Iraqi market, she said, adding that Iranian merchants and traders are facing serious problems in continuation of their trade due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, conditions.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she pointed to the agreement made between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraqi government for the facilitation of issuance of visa as of the beginning of 2019 and added, “Giant steps had been taken in 2019 for the facilitation of issuance of visa for Iranian traders and merchants.”

