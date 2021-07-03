Tehran Intl. short film fest. gateway to Oscar

According to Sadeq Mousavi, Tehran International Short Film Festival informed on Sat. that the festival has been accepted as one of the gateways for entering the annual Oscars celebration.

"Each film that can receive the main award of Tehran International Short Film Festival will be introduced directly to Oscar," he said.

IYCS organizes Tehran International Short Film Festival every year in October (TISFF). It is one of the oldest short film festivals not only in Iran but also in the region. The festival has been the host of international well-known festival directors and cineastes from around the world.

Tehran Short Film Festival is a member of the International Short Film Conference (ISFC).

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, this year’s Tehran Short Film Festival will be held online from October 28th to November 3rd.

