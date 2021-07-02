Iran reports 127 deaths, 13,836 new cases of Covid-19 on Fri.

According to a statement by Iran's Ministry of Health on Friday, since yesterday 13,836 new cases of people infected with Covid-19 were recorded across the country, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,232,696 recorded so far.

The figures released today also show the contagious disease claimed the lives of 127 Iranians since yesterday, increasing the death toll to 84,516.

The statement also reported 2,902,140 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

3,196 Covid 19 patients are being cared for in the intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals across the nation.

So far, 23,806,452 Covid 19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country, the figures showed.

The health ministry's report for today also said that 63 cities in the country are classified as high-risk cities and are red-coded cities, 184 cities are orange-coded with medium-level risk, while 201 cities are yellow-coded which means they are low-risk cities.

KI/5248843