Jun 30, 2021, 10:30 PM

Islamic Jihad blasts opening of Zionist embassy in UAE

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Islamic Jihad strongly condemned the recent opening of the Israeli regime's embassy in Abu Dhabi as a betrayal of holy Quds.

Tariq Salmi, the spokesman for Islamic Jihad said, "What has been opened in Abu Dhabi is a den of espionage and a center for plotting conspiracies against the nations in the region."

"While the blood of the Palestinians is shed in the terrorist acts of the Jews, the rulers of the UAE are opening the embassy of this regime in Abu Dhabi and handing out precious gifts to the Zionist murderers and criminals," he further said. 

The spokesman also noted, "Any representation of the Zionist regime has no legitimacy."

