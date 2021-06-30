Islamic Jihad blasts opening of Zionist embassy in UAE

Tariq Salmi, the spokesman for Islamic Jihad said, "What has been opened in Abu Dhabi is a den of espionage and a center for plotting conspiracies against the nations in the region."

"While the blood of the Palestinians is shed in the terrorist acts of the Jews, the rulers of the UAE are opening the embassy of this regime in Abu Dhabi and handing out precious gifts to the Zionist murderers and criminals," he further said.

The spokesman also noted, "Any representation of the Zionist regime has no legitimacy."

KI/YJC telegram channel