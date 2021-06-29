4th Natl. Conf. on Chemical Defense kicks off in Tehran

Concurrent with the Day of Fight against Chemical and Microbial Weapons, the Fourth National Conference on Chemical Defense is underway at the initiative of Iranian Passive Defense Organization and in cooperation with Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences.

The Conference is hosting a group of university professors and researchers with a focus on country’s achievements made in managing the treatment of chemical war veterans and with the slogan of “Chemical Defense, Today’s Strategy, Tomorrow’s Immunity”. The event is being held under health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that Head of Iranian Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Jalali and Chancellor of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences Dr. Hassan Abolghasemi will deliver speech at the Conference.

MA/IRN84386895