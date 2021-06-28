US preventing Iran chemical veterans to access medicine

On the occasion of the anniversary of the chemical bombing of Sardasht and the National Day of Combating Chemical and Biological Weapons, Mohammad Javad Zarif issued a message on Monday, saying, "On the 34th anniversary of the horrific tragedy of Saddam Hussein's chemical attack on the city of Sardasht, I honor the memory of the chemical victims and I pray to God for the dear chemical warfare veterans of that unforgettable tragedy of health and blessed life."

Zarif called Sardasht a symbol of the use of chemical weapons against civilians and residential areas in modern times, adding, "Our chemical warfare veterans have twice fallen victim to the inhumane policies of some Western governments. Once, when Western companies provided Saddam's regime with chemical weapons technology, and their government representatives in the UN Security Council, by keeping silent and turning a blind eye to Saddam's chemical crimes, allowed him to continue using chemical weapons against the military and civilians and once again during the Trump era, when by imposing the most brutal sanctions against humanity prevented the sending of medicine and medical equipment to dear chemical warfare veterans."

"Despite our efforts and the cooperation of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the new US administration has not left the failed policy of the previous administration and by continuing the impose of illegal sanctions prevents our chemical warfare veterans to access medicine and medical equipment," Zarif said.

He went on to say, "The world owes a debt of gratitude to the peaceful people of Iran, especially the residents of Sardasht, Oshnavieh and other cities in Iran, as well as the oppressed people of Halabja."

"There are two effective ways to prevent the recurrence of human catastrophes caused by the use of weapons of mass destruction in the future: 1- Bringing the perpetrators of the use of chemical weapons to justice along with their accomplices and supervisors, 2- Continuous commemoration of the memory of the victims of chemical weapons and commemoration of chemical warfare veterans."

On June 28, 1987, when the Iraqi imposed war against Iran was its peak, the Saddam regime’s launched chemical weapons on Sardasht, northwest Iran, which can be categorized as one of the most adverse humanitarian crimes after the First World War.

As a result of this war crime, some 130 out of 12,000 people residing in Sardasht lost their lives while more than 8,000 others suffered injuries. Although 33 years have passed since the attack, people are still suffering from its consequences.

