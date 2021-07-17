Iran needs a dynamic passive defense system: Gen. Jalali

"As technology grows and develops, we face threats that are institutionalized in the nature of technology. We need to bring the enemy's domination in this regard to a stop," Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said in a meeting with the head of the Deprived Organization (Mostazafan Foundation).

"Unfortunately, the legislative system of our country does not keep with the speed of technology and we are witnessing a downwardness in this regard," he added.

Jalali also said that making up for the weaknesses requires new and up-to-date strategies, adding that old methods are no longer responsive to new and complicated threats.

The chairman of the Passive Defense Organization went on to say that in the field of natural threats, such as floods, earthquakes, etc., the nature of threats is always fixed and does not change, but with regard to "intentional" threats, due to the existence of two components of technology and humans, which are both dynamic and fluid, the type of threats is changing drastically and requires that passive defense keep up with the new emerging threats.

Jalali further pointed out that the country's passive defense organization has designed passive defense-based approaches in 10 specialized fields and tries to minimize the enemy's domination.

