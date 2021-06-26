All uninvited forces must leave Syria without delay: Iran

“All foreign forces who are unlawfully present in Syria must leave without any precondition and delay; terrorist groups must not be allowed to use millions of civilians as human shield to continue their heinous activities; and the Israeli regime must be forced to put an end to its aggression against Syria,” Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told a Security Council meeting on Friday regarding security in the West Asia.

Here is the full text of the statement as published by the press service of Iran’s mission to the UN:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

Mr. President,

Despite relative calm, Syria still faces serious challenges. Parts of Syria continue to be occupied by foreign forces, dominated by groups with separatist tendencies, or controlled by Security Council-designated terrorist groups. At the same time, the Israeli regime continues to commit acts of aggressions against Syria in flagrant violation of international law.

This unstable situation has far-reaching implications for security and stability of this volatile region and international peace and security at large. The Security Council must live up to its responsibilities and ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country.

In this context, all foreign forces who are unlawfully present in Syria must leave without any precondition and delay; terrorist groups must not be allowed to use millions of civilians as human shield to continue their heinous activities; and the Israeli regime must be forced to put an end to its aggression against Syria.

In addition to these severe challenges, unlawful unilateral sanctions are creating serious problems for Syrians who have already been suffering from the adverse impacts of more than 10 years of conflict.

Despite all above-mentioned unjust measures, the Constitutional Committee must continue its work. The slow progress in the work of the Committee should not give us any pessimism on extremely important role it can play for the future of Syria. We hope that, with the constructive engagement of the Committee’s co-chairs with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, the Constitutional Committee’s sixth meeting will be held soon. At the same time, parallel efforts must be made to ensure progress on other areas creating challenges for Syria and its people.

Indeed, making any linkage between Syria’s reconstruction or return of refugees and displaced persons and the progress in the work of the Constitutional Committee or similar conditions, will only prolong the sufferings of the Syrian people who have already paid a heavy price as a result of hegemonic policies of certain Western countries which continue to pursue their geopolitical objectives in Syria through all means.

In conclusion, we reiterate once more that the Syrian crisis must be settled peacefully and in accordance with principles of international law, particularly respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, non-intervention and non-interference in their internal or external affairs and peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Committed to the restoration of the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, we will continue our efforts in assisting the people and Government of Syria to overcome the enormous challenges they face. In addition to our continued consultations with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, we will continue our constructive contribution to international efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of this conflict.

I thank you, Mr. President.

