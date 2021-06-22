Shooting in Colorado leaves 3 deads

Three people were killed, including a veteran police officer and the suspected gunman, in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday afternoon, Colorado Sun reported.

Gunfire broke out in the popular shopping and entertainment district northwest of Denver at about 1:30 p.m.

The shooting happened after police were called to check out a suspicious person in Arvada’s Olde Town Square in the area of West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

“There is no threat to the public at this point,” Ed Brady, the deputy chief of the Arvada Police Department, said at a brief news conference late Monday afternoon. “We are not searching for anyone else.”

The slain policeman was identified Monday night as Officer Gordon Beesley. The names of the two other people killed were not released during the media briefing. Brady described the third victim as a “samaritan.”

Brady did not elaborate on the suspicious person call that preceded the shooting.

“This is an active investigation with many moving pieces,” Brady said.

Arvada police said they would not hold another news conference until Tuesday.

Olde Town Arvada is home to a growing shopping and entertainment district. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

