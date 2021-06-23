Woman dies after shooting near downtown Columbus

As gun violence continues in the United States, the city of Columbus has been the scene of several shootings in recent days.

A woman has died after a shooting in a neighborhood near downtown Columbus early Wednesday, ABC6 reported.

It happened along Atcheson street before 3:20 a.m.

Police confirmed a woman was shot and killed. No suspects have been arrested as of 6 a.m.

US officials and the media have not provided further details about the shooting at Columbus today, its cause and a possible motive.

According to US media and officials, three people have been killed in armed violence in recent days before today's shooting.

