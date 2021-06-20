Shooting in Toronto leaves 3 children, 2 adults injured

According to police, a one-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were among the wounded, Global News reported.

Police said that the birthday party was for that of a one-year-old, but did not confirm if it was the birthday party of the same one-year-old that was injured.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex on Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road.

Toronto Police Insp. Kelly Skinner said in a press conference that police were called to the scene over a shooting shortly before 8 p.m.

Skinner said that the only information available on suspects was that there were multiple of them and that they had “escaped from the area.”

“There’s nothing more brazen than children outside in a gathering and this kind of violence happening outside right in front of them and them being victims,” said Skinner. “It’s absolutely tragic.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson previously Global News a child is in life-threatening condition, a child and an adult are in serious condition, and a child and an adult also sustained minor injuries.

Authorities did not release any more information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

ZZ/PR