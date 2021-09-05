  1. World
Shooting in US capital 'Washington DC' leave three dead

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – At least six individuals were shot as a result of a shooting in the northwestern US capital, based on which, three of these people lost their lives.

A few hours ago, at least three people were killed and three others were severely injured in a shooting incident that happened in the northwestern part of the US capital, Washington DC.

Washington DC Police Chief reported that at least six people were shot before 20:00 on Saturday night near the corner of 7th Street and Longfellow Street in “Bright Wood” Park.

Security officials in US capital are searching for a black “Honda Accord” with smoky glass and chrome rims found at the scene of incident.

No information has been released on identities of victims of the incident.

Carrying firearms in the United States has led to the widespread spread of gun-related violence throughout the country, but the arms lobby in the United States is so powerful that US Congress has so far refused to pass laws restricting carrying arms in the United States.

