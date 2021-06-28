A 21-year-old man shot in back in US's New York

A 21-year-old passer-by who was walking with his family on ‘Times’ Square in New York City was shot and wounded in the back, “Jerusalem Post” Daily reported.

New York City police are trying to find two possible suspects in the incident. Police also noted that the young man was not the main target of the shooting because, for unknown reasons, there was an unclear dispute between the two groups nearby.

The shooting of young man takes place while New York City is re-hosting tourists after the start of the global coronavirus pandemic. The incident happened just meters away from where a four-year-old girl was shot last month.

While there is a lot of daily news about shootings in the United States and high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby does not allow the passage of a law restricting carrying of weapons in this country.

The availability of firearms in United States and sale of various types of firearms in stores have led most people to own personal firearms, which is why the number of homicides and killings using firearms in this country is very high.

