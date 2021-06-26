  1. Economy
Iran’s economic growth without oil hits 3.3% last year

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – The details of economic situation in the last quarter of the previous Iranian calendar year (from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2021) showed that country’s economy with oil excluded hit a 3.3 percent growth.

According to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the inflation rate from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2021 reached 36.4 percent.

In this regard, total liquidity of the country in this period registered a 40.6 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The report put the value of non-oil products exported from customs offices of the country from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2021, at $9,806 million, showing a 2.7 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

