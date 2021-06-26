Iran’s economic growth without oil hits 3.3% last year

According to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the inflation rate from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2021 reached 36.4 percent.

In this regard, total liquidity of the country in this period registered a 40.6 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The report put the value of non-oil products exported from customs offices of the country from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2021, at $9,806 million, showing a 2.7 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

SCI reiterated that Iran’s economic growth without oil and inflation rate in the last three months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from Jan. 21 to Mar. 20, 2021) hit 3.3 and 36.4 percent respectively.

MA/IRN84382244