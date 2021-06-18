Zionist forces raid West Bank, detain dozens of Palestinians

The series of hostile actions of Zionists against Palestinian citizens still continue in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist military forces raided various parts of the West Bank, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between Palestinians and civilians following a large-scale attack of Zionist forces on the city of Nablus. The news media reported that Zionists used war bullets against the Palestinians.

According to the eyewitnesses, Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the raid on West Bank without any charge. On Wednesday, a Palestinian woman was shot dead by Zionist forces in the occupied lands and territories.

The hostile actions of Zionists are while Palestinian resistance groups had previously issued a statement, warning of provocative actions of the Zionist regime.

"We warn the Zionist enemy that our hand is still on the trigger," the group said in a statement.

The Palestinian Resistance groups also stated that Palestinians, especially in the West Bank, should increase the level of conflict with this aggressor regime in response to the repeated crimes of Zionists in the occupied lands and territories.

MA/5238167