According to the reports, the Zionists stormed the Palestinians by firing bullets and tear gas, and three young Palestinians were wounded in these clashes.

Despite the strict security measures of the Zionist regime to prevent the Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, 200,000 Palestinians attended the mosque and offered Eid al-Fitr prayers.

However, Palestinians' insistence on attending Al-Aqsa Mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers made the Zionists unable to confront them.

RHM/5481008