Iran taekwondokas bag 7 medals in Beirut

The 12th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships is being held at Nouhad Naufal Indoor Sports Stadium in Beirut.

On the first day of the event, the Iranian fighters bagged four gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Sina Reza Alizadeh (-63 kg) and Parnian Nouri (-52 kg) ranked third while Mehdi Razmian (-45 kg) finished second at the event.

Ghazal Hooshmand (-42kg), Seyyed Mohammad Matin Hosseini (-48kg), Amir Mohammad Rahmani Rad (+78kg) and Nioosha Shadlou (+68kg) snatched gold medals for Iran.

As many as 285 teakwondo fighters from 26 countries are to compete at the event.

TM/IRN85218481