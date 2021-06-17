Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 17

Arman-e Melli
Destiny of country strictly hinges on turnout of people on Friday’s election
Asia
Historic meeting between US’s Biden and Russia’s Putin
Russia, US bear special responsibility for strategic stability: Putin
Erdogan says to make Karabakh prosper with Iran and Russian help
Aftab
Iran
Iran, one of six largest countries in producing COVID-19 vaccine
Election has always been significant and decisive: Pres. Rouhani
Javan
Donya-e-Eqtesad
JCPOA pulse of NATO to Vienna
NATO leaders back revival of JCPOA
People's participation will give more prestige to the Islamic Republic establishment: Leader
Ettela'at
