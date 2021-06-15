Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 15

Ebtekar:
Health Ministry issues permit for emergency use of COVIran Barekat
Etemad:
First Iranian vaccine enters mass vaccination
Netanyah’s defeat in the last battle
Mehdi Karroubi says he will vote for Hemmati
Ettela’at:
Health Minister says permit for emergency use of COVIran Barekat issued
Dena, Shahin destroyers join Navy
Khatibzadeh: 234 polling stations to collect Iranians’ vote across the globe
Iran:
Iran’s missile power stronger than ever: Rouhani
Zarif: People’s participation in election will facilitate lifting of sanctions
Jam-e Jam:
Bye bye Bibi
Javan:
Iran to start enrichment at any level in one day if required
Jomhuri Eslami:
Iran unveils Dena destroyer, Shahin minehunter
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: All Zionist officials are terrorists
Kayhan:
Leader to address people on Wed. at 7 PM
COVIran Barekat given permit for mass vaccination
We will carry out above %63 enrichment if required: Rouhani
Dena destroyer, Shahin minehinter added to Army’s naval fleet
