Jun 15, 2021, 8:41 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 15

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, June 15.

Ebtekar:

Health Ministry issues permit for emergency use of COVIran Barekat

Etemad:

First Iranian vaccine enters mass vaccination

Netanyah’s defeat in the last battle

Mehdi Karroubi says he will vote for Hemmati

Ettela’at:

Health Minister says permit for emergency use of COVIran Barekat issued

Dena, Shahin destroyers join Navy

Khatibzadeh: 234 polling stations to collect Iranians’ vote across the globe

Iran:

Iran’s missile power stronger than ever: Rouhani

Zarif: People’s participation in election will facilitate lifting of sanctions

Jam-e Jam:

Bye bye Bibi

Javan:

Iran to start enrichment at any level in one day if required

Jomhuri Eslami:

Iran unveils Dena destroyer, Shahin minehunter

Palestinian Islamic Jihad: All Zionist officials are terrorists

Kayhan:

Leader to address people on Wed. at 7 PM

COVIran Barekat given permit for mass vaccination

We will carry out above %63 enrichment if required: Rouhani

Dena destroyer, Shahin minehinter added to Army’s naval fleet

MAH

Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
