Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 13

Aftab-e Yazd:
Taliban should either accept peace or face consequences of war and Afghanistan disintegration: expert
End of mediocre debates
Ebtekar:
What will US do with Iranian warships?
Last round of debate had no winner
Etemad:
Containing China; US’ main priority in G7 summit
Ettela’at:
Iran standing on own fit for confronting outbreak
Araghchi: Waging economic terrorism amid pandemic a crime against humanity
Javan:
The week of ‘people’s choice’
Jomhuri Eslami:
UN condemns torturing of prisoners in UAE
More than 500 American journalists demand covering Zionists’ crimes
Kayhan:
Suspicious proposal by US: Stop op. in Marib in exchange for lifting of Yemen siege
Protests in Canada against Islamophobia
