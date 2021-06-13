Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 13

Aftab-e Yazd:

Taliban should either accept peace or face consequences of war and Afghanistan disintegration: expert

End of mediocre debates

Ebtekar:

What will US do with Iranian warships?

Last round of debate had no winner

Etemad:

Containing China; US’ main priority in G7 summit

Ettela’at:

Iran standing on own fit for confronting outbreak

Araghchi: Waging economic terrorism amid pandemic a crime against humanity

Javan:

The week of ‘people’s choice’

Jomhuri Eslami:

UN condemns torturing of prisoners in UAE

More than 500 American journalists demand covering Zionists’ crimes

Kayhan:

Suspicious proposal by US: Stop op. in Marib in exchange for lifting of Yemen siege

Protests in Canada against Islamophobia

MAH