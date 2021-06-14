Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 14

Arman Melli

Iran in ‘no hurry’ to reach ‘good deal’: Araghchi

Iran-Russia talks in Vienna ‘always constructive’: Envoy

Ebtekar

There are several technical cases to reach final deal: Deputy FM Araghchi

Signs of failure of G7 Summit

Etemad

No agreement on horizon without meeting Iran’s key demands

All participants stress successful result in Vienna talks: Russia

Ettela’at

18 people killed in a terrorist attack in Syria’s Aleppo

Iran

Netanyahu reaches end of his political life

Anti-Netanyahu protesters celebrate victory ahead of ouster

Nasrallah ends speculations over his health by TV speech

Jomhouri Eslami

Final deal on JCPOA within reach

End of 12-year political life of criminal Netanyahu

Khorasan

G7 leader back revival of JCPOA

