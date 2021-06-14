Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 14

Arman Melli
Iran in ‘no hurry’ to reach ‘good deal’: Araghchi
Iran-Russia talks in Vienna ‘always constructive’: Envoy
Ebtekar
There are several technical cases to reach final deal: Deputy FM Araghchi
Signs of failure of G7 Summit
Etemad
No agreement on horizon without meeting Iran’s key demands
All participants stress successful result in Vienna talks: Russia
Ettela’at
18 people killed in a terrorist attack in Syria’s Aleppo
Iran
Netanyahu reaches end of his political life
Anti-Netanyahu protesters celebrate victory ahead of ouster
Nasrallah ends speculations over his health by TV speech
Jomhouri Eslami
Final deal on JCPOA within reach
End of 12-year political life of criminal Netanyahu
Khorasan
G7 leader back revival of JCPOA
