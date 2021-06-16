Iranian film to take part in British, Indian film festivals

The cast includes Media Zakeri, Fatima Sarlak, Elahe Pourjamshid, Susan Bashirzorrati, Shabnam Yousefi, and Sara Sepahvand.

The story is about a group of women fleeing from a war zone, hoping that they don’t get captured and raped by warlords and soldiers, got trapped in a moor, and hid inside a hut. But the enemy blocked all means of escape. Their only chance for salvation is to victimize one of their group

Mojtaba Ghasemi was born in 1975 in Tehran, Iran. He graduated in the field of filmmaking, holding a Master of Art (M.A) in Cinema. He has been working as a director, producer, screenwriter, editor, and actor in various films.

Some of his recent fiction films include Giveh Mash Ramezoon, Hobab, Boghz, Rayehe, Doodman, The Fall, Kasco (Parrot), and Khoonab.

