The film, written by Koosha Afrasiabi and Navid Siahtiri, is about an Iranian man who drives his truck in search of someone who will quietly bury him under a cherry tree after he commits suicide.

Siavash Cheraghi Pour, Homayoun Ershadi, and Khatereh Hatami are the actors.

Islantilla Cineforum will kick off on July 3, 2021.

