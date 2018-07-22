ELECOMP 2018 to kick off on July 28 in Tehran

Companies from more than 20 different counties participate in the event to introduce their latest electronic products.

More than 400 startups will participate in the event, Mehdi Heidari, executive manager of 2018 ELECOMP, told IRNA on Sunday.

The event will also host three sideline programs, namely, ELECOM Games, ELECOM Trends and ELECOM Talks, he added.

Heidari went on to say that ELECOM Games will be held for the first time in the event’s history and some 50 different companies have registered in this section.

Another new program of this year’s edition is ELECOM Talks, he said, adding that university professors, elites, officials and other specialists will express their views on issues such as the future of information technology and challenges of this domain and many other topics.

ELECOM Trends, which was limitedly held in the previous edition of ELECOMP, will be expanded in this year and achievements related to fields of artificial intelligence, big data, parallel processing and smart city will be presented, Heidari added.

ELECOMP can be regarded as the biggest commercial event in Iran’s market of electronics and computer products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, numerous companies have introduced their latest achievements in software and hardware in the event every year. The event provides a unique opportunity to the activists of this sector to negotiate the possibilities of establishing new business and technological ties to boost their business and increase their share of this huge and ever growing market.

MAH/IRN82977970