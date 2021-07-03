  1. Technology
Jul 3, 2021, 11:21 PM

Iran Elecomp 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic

Iran Elecomp 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – International Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Computer & E-​Commerce Exhibition in Iran known as Iran ELECOMP has been postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Iran Elecomp 2021 (Tehran) was slated to be held later this month on July 9-12 has been postponed to a later time in the future as Tehran which was the planned-host of the event is classified by the Iranian health officials as a red-coded city with a high-risk of Covid-19.

According to a statement by the Iranian body that is in charge of the exhibition on Saturday, the host Tehran is classified by the Iranian health officials as a red-coded city and there will be restrictions on holding any public event amid the pandemic.

"In order to develop the business environment and based on the demand of companies active in the field of communications and information technology, as well as with the aim of supplying services and products for fighting Coronavirus by companies and start-ups, the ELECOMP 2021 exhibition was scheduled to be held between  July 9-12 this year after observing the health guidelines," the statement of the exhibition authorities said.

It added, "However, according to the health procedures and due to Tehran being classified among red-coded cities amid pandemic, the holding of the ELECOMP 2021 exhibition was postponed to another time."

The date of the event has not yet been announced. 

KI/5249782

News Code 175632
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175632/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News