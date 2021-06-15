500 foreign reporters to cover Iran Presidential Election

Mohammad Khoddadi Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Press and Information Services Affairs broke the news on Tuesday and reiterated that more than 500 foreign reporters from five continents will cover Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

Despite restriction of travel caused by the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, more than 500 reporters from 226 foreign media outlets will cover 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election), he added.

These reporters will attend Iran to cover country’s presidential election from 39 countries in world, he said, adding that necessary cooperation and coordination has been made for the arrival of these foreign reporters into the country.

PCR coronavirus test for foreign reporters is prerequisite for arrival of foreign reporters into the country, Khoddadi continued.

Of total foreign reporters who would attend Iran, 336 of whom reside in Tehran and press visa has been issued for more than 160 foreign reporters, he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Deputy Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance said that foreign reporters and journalists from countries including United States, UK, Italy, Bahrain, Belgium, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, China, Russia, Japan, Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, Qatar, South Korea, North Korea, Canada, Colombia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Nigeria, Republic of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Armenia Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Syria, etc. will cover the 2021 presidential election in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khoddadi noted that Japan, with 25 reporters, will have the most number of reporters in the Iranian election, while France, Qatar, Italy, and the US, with 24, 18, 15, and 12 reporters respectively, are the next countries having the most reports in the Iranian election following Japan.

MA/