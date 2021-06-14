Zarif hopes Fri. election become a national festival in Iran

In this video, Zarif attached great importance to the participation of the Iranians both - at home and abroad – at the election, saying that Iranians will determine their own destiny, safeguard national interests at the international level.

Zarif also noted that Maximum participation in the election is a mainstay for the country to engage in constructive interaction with the world.

People's participation will not only accelerate the lifting of sanctions and defeat economic war against the Iranian nation, but also it will neutralize any future sanctions, the top diplomat said.

Increased participation will lead to the frustration of Zionists and economic terrorists – who resort to any tools to increase sanctions and to undermine international interactions, he also added.

In the end, Zarif expressed hope that the Friday election will become a national festival for all Iranians.

RHM