Preparations made for Iranians living in Russia to cast vote

Kazem Jalali Iran’s Envoy to Russia announced the preparations made for holding election among Iranians living in Russia and stated that polling stations have been installed for elections in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Astrakhan.

In a tweet on Tue., Jalali reiterated that the management of elections in Kazan and Astrakhan cities has been delegated to the Iranian consulates located in these cities and two ballot boxes have been considered in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Necessary measures have been taken in Russia for better organization of voting for Iran’s 2021 Presidential Election, he emphasized.

Iranian ambassador called on Iranians living in Russia and cities of the country to participate massively in polling stations and showcase their solidarity in line with elevating name of Islamic Republic of Iran across the globe once again.

It should be noted that Iran 2021 Presidential Election will be held on Friday June 18.

MA/IRN84367113