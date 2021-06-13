Bennet dismisses efforts in Vienna to revive JCPOA as mistake

The Knesset or the parliament of the Israeli regime convened on Sunday to swear in the new government, with Yamina head Naftali Bennett at the helm, unseating Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

During the session, Yamina leader presented a coalition amid shouts of ‘liar’ and ‘criminal’. The media of the Israeli regime reported that members of Netanyahu's Likud party heckled prime minister-designate Bennett as "liar" and "criminal" during his speech ahead of the vote.

Bennett told the Knesset ahead of a confidence vote that "Resuming a nuclear deal with Iran is a mistake", in an apparent reference to the talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna to salvage the JCPOA.

Prior to Bennett, Netanyahu claimed in his address to the session that "Iran is “celebrating” because Israel now has a “weak government.”

The ousted prime minister said his governments had been “forced” to undo the previous governments’ economic policies and will do so again if it returns to power in the future.

According to local media in the occupied land of Palestine, Netanyahu accused Bennett of perpetrating the “greatest fraud since in Israel’s history,” noting the right-wing leader had ruled out a government with Lapid before the election.

The new governing coalition, which is set to be sworn in after a Knesset confidence vote, will be comprised of eight parties – Yamina, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu.

KI/PR