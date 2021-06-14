New Zionist FM describes JCPOA as "bad agreement"

The newly appointed Israeli regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have made clear that the Zionist regime will continue Netanyahu's opposition to the Iran nuclear agreement, as international efforts continued to revive the pact abandoned by former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking publicly for the first time in his capacity as the top diplomat of Israeli regime, Lapid on Monday described the 2015 agreement as a "bad agreement" and vowed Israel will do everything in its power to stop Iran.

His comments echoed those of Bennett, who said Sunday night that a return to the nuclear pact "would be a mistake."

The new foreign minister said on Monday that Zionist regime must change the way it deals with US Democrats, who he said had been abandoned by Netanyahu in the past.

"The Republicans are important to us, but not just them. We find ourselves, as you know well, facing a Democratic White House, a Democratic Senate and a Democratic Congress," Yair Lapid told Zionist diplomats according to Reuters. He added, "And these Democrats are angry."

Lapid, who is set to become the Zionist regime's prime minister in two years in accordance with a rotation agreement, said in another part of his remarks that he would continue the process of normalizing relations with Arab states as before.

KI/14000324000675